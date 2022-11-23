Menu
2013 Nissan Murano

141,768 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2013 Nissan Murano

2013 Nissan Murano

2013 Nissan Murano

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

141,768KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9383668
  Stock #: 22QJ6723B
  VIN: JN8AZ1MW0DW313765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2013 Nissan Murano S comes well equipped with power heated leather seats, skyroof, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, cruise control, keyless ignition, rear view camera, A/C, dual climate control and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 260 hp @6000 rpm and 240 ft-lb @4400 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a CVT transmission. The Murano can seat up to 5 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
A/T
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

