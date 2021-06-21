2013 NISSAN ROGUE ******** 

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,750 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 5 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7496328

7496328 Stock #: 2108-05

2108-05 VIN: JN8AS5MV1DW112184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 163,541 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.