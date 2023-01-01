Menu
2013 RAM 1500

159,494 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 159,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpeted floor covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE FUEL TANK

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
17" x 7" aluminum wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Maximum Steel Metallic
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator dual rear exhaust electronic throttle control
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

2013 RAM 1500