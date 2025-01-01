Menu
Account
Sign In
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2013 RAM 1500

183,854 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Watch This Vehicle
13069378

2013 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PTXDS619230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige Interior
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
BLACK
Heated Rear Seat(s)
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: active grille shutters
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/passive entry rain sensitive windshield wipers remote proximity keyless entry SmartBeam headlamps
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Mopar chrome tubular side steps
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS
26K LONGHORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 8-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: two weatherproof lockable drainable illuminated storage bins that run the length of the bed built-into-the-bed cargo rail system w/four sliding adjustable cleats removable adjustable divider that converts to a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali Ultimate for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali Ultimate 5,054 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Crew Cab AT4X for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Crew Cab AT4X 16,000 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab AT4 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab AT4 149,500 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2013 RAM 1500