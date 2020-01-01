Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

Tradesman 2WD 6-seater

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Tradesman 2WD 6-seater

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 4411848
  2. 4411848
  3. 4411848
  4. 4411848
  5. 4411848
  6. 4411848
  7. 4411848
  8. 4411848
  9. 4411848
  10. 4411848
  11. 4411848
  12. 4411848
  13. 4411848
  14. 4411848
  15. 4411848
  16. 4411848
  17. 4411848
  18. 4411848
  19. 4411848
  20. 4411848
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,689KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4411848
  • Stock #: 9LT91995A
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FP4DS627869
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2018 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 48,386 KM
$32,997.80 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenge...
 58,979 KM
$17,997.80 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKZ Res...
 52,900 KM
$25,997.80 + tax & lic
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Send A Message