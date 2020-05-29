Menu
$21,855

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

$21,855

+ taxes & licensing

  152,261KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5132390
  Stock #: HW938
  VIN: 1C6RR7NT8DS689828
Exterior Colour
Steel
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!! At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection. 780-912-0170 Come see what makes us different

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Starter
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Memory Seats
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • 4x4
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

