Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru WRX

110,300 KM

Details Description Features

$21,922

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,922

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru WRX

2013 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru WRX

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Contact Seller

$21,922

+ taxes & licensing

110,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8666552
  • Stock #: PT8347
  • VIN: JF1GV8J64DL011501

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru WRX STI w/Tech Pkg

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
M/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Mazda

2018 Mazda CX-3
31,800 KM
$28,922 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru WRX
110,300 KM
$21,922 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4
111,692 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Mazda

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Call Dealer

780-436-XXXX

(click to show)

780-436-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory