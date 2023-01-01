Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

261,560 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

XLE/LE

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE/LE

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

261,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816367
  • Stock #: 13338B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

