$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Ford

780-423-4330

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6

2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,557KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5279996
  • Stock #: 0CA0396B
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN2DX067780
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-i 4WD, 16" Styled Steel Wheels, 3.727 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

