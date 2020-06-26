+ taxes & licensing
11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5
**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-i 4WD, 16" Styled Steel Wheels, 3.727 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!
