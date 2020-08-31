2013 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

