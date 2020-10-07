2013 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T

