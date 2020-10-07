Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

131,302 KM

Details

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

3 MONTH DEFERRAL! *oac | Automatic | SR5 V6 | 4WD | Cloth Buckets

2013 Toyota Tacoma

3 MONTH DEFERRAL! *oac | Automatic | SR5 V6 | 4WD | Cloth Buckets

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

131,302KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5944845
  • Stock #: PW51589
  • VIN: 3TMMU4FN3DM051589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,302 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375

Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, 24/7 Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!

We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! 

We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T






Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

