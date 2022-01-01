Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

159,932 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

COMFORTLINE 2.5L | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

COMFORTLINE 2.5L | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 8136277
  2. 8136277
  3. 8136277
  4. 8136277
  5. 8136277
  6. 8136277
  7. 8136277
  8. 8136277
  9. 8136277
  10. 8136277
  11. 8136277
  12. 8136277
  13. 8136277
  14. 8136277
  15. 8136277
  16. 8136277
  17. 8136277
  18. 8136277
  19. 8136277
  20. 8136277
  21. 8136277
  22. 8136277
  23. 8136277
  24. 8136277
  25. 8136277
  26. 8136277
  27. 8136277
  28. 8136277
  29. 8136277
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,932KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8136277
  • Stock #: PC10894
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJ0DM649159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,932 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
5 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 13,355 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 30,238 KM
$60,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 110,041 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory