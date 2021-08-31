Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

161,190 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L TDI HIGHLINE | LOADED | DIESEL!

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L TDI HIGHLINE | LOADED | DIESEL!

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

161,190KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7710826
  Stock #: 21TI1598A
  VIN: 3VWLL7AJXDM252598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

