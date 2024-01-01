Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

151,008 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline, AWD, Leather, Pano roof, htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline, AWD, Leather, Pano roof, htd seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1715299255
  2. 1715299255
  3. 1715299256
  4. 1715299256
  5. 1715299255
  6. 1715299255
  7. 1715299255
  8. 1715299256
  9. 1715299255
  10. 1715299256
  11. 1715299256
  12. 1715299254
  13. 1715299254
  14. 1715299256
  15. 1715299254
  16. 1715299255
  17. 1715299254
  18. 1715299256
  19. 1715299254
  20. 1715299254
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV3AX8DW567560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0034
  • Mileage 151,008 KM

Vehicle Description

DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta automatic for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Volkswagen Jetta automatic 93,888 MI $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Back up camera, Heated Seats + for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Back up camera, Heated Seats + 146,759 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 AWD Prem Plus, Lthr, Nav, BU Cam, Sunroof, Blind d for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Audi Q5 AWD Prem Plus, Lthr, Nav, BU Cam, Sunroof, Blind d 139,068 KM $18,250 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan