2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

9,038 KM

$108,709

+ tax & licensing
$108,709

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Manual | 1 Owner, No Accidents | 3M | LOW KMS!

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Manual | 1 Owner, No Accidents | 3M | LOW KMS!

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$108,709

+ taxes & licensing

9,038KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8173360
  • Stock #: PC5432
  • VIN: SCFEBBAK3EGC18531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5432
  • Mileage 9,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | V8 VANTAGE | Manual Transmission | RWD | Leather Seats | Navigation | Push Start | Reverse Camera w/ Park Sensors | SPORT Drive Mode | 3M Protection Film | LOW KMS!

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this Vantage:

We are very pleased to offer this 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe, finished in Black exterior with Black leather interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a new 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S!

This Vantage has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: manual transmission, power leather seats w/ memory, navigation, push-button start, reverse camera w/ parking sensors, SPORT drive mode, 3M rock protection film (full hood, bumper, mirrors), 19” wheels, and much more!

Competitive Financing & Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/OD
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
7-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

