2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Manual | 1 Owner, No Accidents | 3M | LOW KMS!
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 9,038 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | V8 VANTAGE | Manual Transmission | RWD | Leather Seats | Navigation | Push Start | Reverse Camera w/ Park Sensors | SPORT Drive Mode | 3M Protection Film | LOW KMS!
Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive
About this Vantage:
We are very pleased to offer this 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe, finished in Black exterior with Black leather interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a new 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S!
This Vantage has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: manual transmission, power leather seats w/ memory, navigation, push-button start, reverse camera w/ parking sensors, SPORT drive mode, 3M rock protection film (full hood, bumper, mirrors), 19” wheels, and much more!
Competitive Financing & Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!
Vehicle Features
