2014 BMW 3 Series

99,943 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049841
  • Stock #: PT7407A
  • VIN: WBA3B1C52EK131461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT7407A
  • Mileage 99,943 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Rear Bench Seat
Leatherette Upholstery
Storage Compartment Package
Brushed aluminum trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Performance Package
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Lighting Package
Sport Edition
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
Special Orders
Smoker's Package
Jet Black
Alpine White
Premium Sound Package
Dakota Leather Upholstery
Knee Air Bag
Black Mirror Caps
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Through Loading System
Sport Line Package
Modern Line Package
ConnectedDrive Services Professional w/ARTTI
High-Gloss Black Trim Highlight
Black Sapphire Metallic
Imperial Blue Metallic
Glacier Silver Metallic
Mineral Grey Metallic
Melbourne Red Metallic
Tires: P225/45R18 AS Run-Flat
Requires Subscription
CONNECTEDDRIVE SERVICES PROF W/ARTTI
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Alloy Style 394
Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke Style 397
Coral Red
VENETO BEIGE
OYSTER/BLACK
WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 LIGHT ALLOY TURBINE STYLE 415
EVEREST GREY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory