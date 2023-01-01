2014 BMW 3 Series

Sale $17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 9 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049841

10049841 Stock #: PT7407A

PT7407A VIN: WBA3B1C52EK131461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT7407A

Mileage 99,943 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Sport Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Rear Bench Seat Leatherette Upholstery Storage Compartment Package Brushed aluminum trim Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Keyless Start Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Performance Package NAVIGATION PACKAGE Lighting Package Sport Edition Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics BLACK Special Orders Smoker's Package Jet Black Alpine White Premium Sound Package Dakota Leather Upholstery Knee Air Bag Black Mirror Caps Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Through Loading System Sport Line Package Modern Line Package ConnectedDrive Services Professional w/ARTTI High-Gloss Black Trim Highlight Black Sapphire Metallic Imperial Blue Metallic Glacier Silver Metallic Mineral Grey Metallic Melbourne Red Metallic Tires: P225/45R18 AS Run-Flat Requires Subscription CONNECTEDDRIVE SERVICES PROF W/ARTTI Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Alloy Style 394 Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke Style 397 Coral Red VENETO BEIGE OYSTER/BLACK WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 LIGHT ALLOY TURBINE STYLE 415 EVEREST GREY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.