Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 5 Series

142,343 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 5 Series

2014 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive 4dr AWD 4-Door Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive 4dr AWD 4-Door Sedan

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 5826522
  2. 5826522
  3. 5826522
  4. 5826522
  5. 5826522
  6. 5826522
  7. 5826522
  8. 5826522
  9. 5826522
  10. 5826522
  11. 5826522
  12. 5826522
  13. 5826522
  14. 5826522
  15. 5826522
  16. 5826522
  17. 5826522
  18. 5826522
  19. 5826522
  20. 5826522
  21. 5826522
  22. 5826522
  23. 5826522
  24. 5826522
  25. 5826522
  26. 5826522
  27. 5826522
  28. 5826522
  29. 5826522
  30. 5826522
  31. 5826522
  32. 5826522
  33. 5826522
  34. 5826522
  35. 5826522
  36. 5826522
  37. 5826522
  38. 5826522
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,343KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826522
  • Stock #: ES4202
  • VIN: WBAFV3C56EDZ33502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ES4202
  • Mileage 142,343 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Diesel Fuel
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2014 Volvo S60 T6 R-...
 171,890 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Beet...
 136,540 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 207,781 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory