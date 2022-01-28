2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Sale $17,297 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8197302

8197302 Stock #: PW0057

PW0057 VIN: 2GNALBEKXE6196780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.