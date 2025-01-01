Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Battery, New Tie rods, New Bug Deflector, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

188,678 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

AWD, Factory Remote, Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle
12883856

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

AWD, Factory Remote, Tow Package

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1755730956
  2. 1755730956
  3. 1755730956
  4. 1755730957
  5. 1755730957
  6. 1755730957
  7. 1755730957
  8. 1755730957
  9. 1755730957
  10. 1755730957
  11. 1755730957
  12. 1755730957
  13. 1755730957
  14. 1755730957
  15. 1755730957
  16. 1755730957
  17. 1755730958
  18. 1755730958
  19. 1755730958
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,678KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCSHAF46E1203087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 25-0043
  • Mileage 188,678 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Battery, New Tie rods, New Bug Deflector, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs

 

Warranty Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, Leather, DVD, Remote, Powr Doors for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, Leather, DVD, Remote, Powr Doors 122,308 KM $18,500 + GST
Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Blindspot, Lane Assist, BU Cam Remote Htd Seat for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Blindspot, Lane Assist, BU Cam Remote Htd Seat 72,088 KM $20,500 + GST
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 7 Passenger Sto N Go for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 7 Passenger Sto N Go 91,558 KM $13,988 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van