$24,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,900
- Listing ID: 8931241
- Stock #: 22-0109
- VIN: 1GCVKPEC0EZ210936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4 New Tires, 4 New Rims. NO FEES,
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,
Warranty Included,
Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.
Easy low interest rate financing available.
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
