$13,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3031
2014 Dodge Dart
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10468077
- Stock #: PW2046
- VIN: 1C3CDFBB1ED802046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW2046
- Mileage 52,622 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed DealershipThis vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormal branding. Carfax Report : $1,349.00 Non-collision
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.