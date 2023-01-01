Menu
2014 Dodge Dart

78,985 KM

Details Description Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

78,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10501863
  • Stock #: PW02046
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBB1ED802046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,985 KM

Vehicle Description

PW02046 2014 Dodge Dart SXT, identified by the VIN 1C3CDFBB1ED802046, is a stylish compact sedan that offers a blend of sporty design, efficient performance, and modern features. This particular model comes in a captivating blue exterior, adding a touch of personality and flair. The Dodge Dart SXT is equipped with a fuel-efficient engine that provides a balance between power and fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and longer trips. Inside the cabin, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed interior with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation. The Dart SXT offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable and convenient driving experience. With its sporty styling, efficient performance, and well-equipped interior, the 2014 Dodge Dart SXT is a versatile and practical choice for those seeking a compact sedan with a touch of personality.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT: $1,349.00

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Tires: P225/45R17 AS

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Sun/Sound Group
BLACK
Quick Order Package 28B
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Rallye Group
Premium cloth seats
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
Gasoline Fuel
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Header Orange Clearcoat
Redline Pearlcoat
Blacktop Package
Black/Light Tungsten
Pitch Black Clearcoat
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
Cold Weather Group
RALLYE Cloth Seats w/Accent Stitching
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (C635)
Tires: P225/40R18 XL AS
Quick Order Package 27B
Wheels: 16" x 7.0" Painted Cast Aluminum
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen Group
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM
Black/Light Frost
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 CD/MP3/8.4" TOUCH SCREEN

