$13,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3031
2014 Dodge Dart
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10501863
- Stock #: PW02046
- VIN: 1C3CDFBB1ED802046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,985 KM
Vehicle Description
PW02046 2014 Dodge Dart SXT, identified by the VIN 1C3CDFBB1ED802046, is a stylish compact sedan that offers a blend of sporty design, efficient performance, and modern features. This particular model comes in a captivating blue exterior, adding a touch of personality and flair. The Dodge Dart SXT is equipped with a fuel-efficient engine that provides a balance between power and fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and longer trips. Inside the cabin, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed interior with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation. The Dart SXT offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable and convenient driving experience. With its sporty styling, efficient performance, and well-equipped interior, the 2014 Dodge Dart SXT is a versatile and practical choice for those seeking a compact sedan with a touch of personality.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT: $1,349.00
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.