2014 Dodge Durango
Citadel
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
126,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9699349
- Stock #: 23028
- VIN: 1C4RDJEG2EC437320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 126,227 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6 6-CYLINDER, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, DIGITAL CLUSTER, NAVIGATION, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, DVD, HDMI, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM AUDIO, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel, a true gem among SUVs. With only 126,227 kilometers, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
One of the standout features of this Durango is its captain seats in the back, providing comfortable seating for up to six passengers. The 3.6 6-cylinder engine provides a smooth ride and ample power, while the adaptive cruise control ensures a stress-free journey.
On those sunny days, open up the sunroof and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery. The digital cluster and navigation system make it easy to stay on track and monitor important information throughout your trip.
Front heated and ventilated seats keep you comfortable no matter the weather, while rear heated seats ensure that everyone in the vehicle is warm and cozy. The DVD and HDMI capabilities keep passengers entertained during long journeys, while the premium audio system delivers crystal clear sound.
The heated steering wheel is a luxurious touch, adding an extra level of comfort during chilly winter months. This Durango also comes with many other features that are sure to impress, making it an excellent choice for families, road trips, or any adventure you have in mind.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience it for yourself.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23028
