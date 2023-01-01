Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Durango

126,227 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Durango

2014 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 9699349
  2. 9699349
  3. 9699349
  4. 9699349
  5. 9699349
  6. 9699349
  7. 9699349
  8. 9699349
  9. 9699349
  10. 9699349
  11. 9699349
  12. 9699349
  13. 9699349
  14. 9699349
  15. 9699349
  16. 9699349
  17. 9699349
  18. 9699349
  19. 9699349
  20. 9699349
  21. 9699349
  22. 9699349
  23. 9699349
  24. 9699349
  25. 9699349
  26. 9699349
  27. 9699349
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9699349
  • Stock #: 23028
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG2EC437320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,227 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


3.6 6-CYLINDER, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, DIGITAL CLUSTER, NAVIGATION, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, DVD, HDMI, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM AUDIO, AND MUCH MORE!


Introducing the 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel, a true gem among SUVs. With only 126,227 kilometers, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
One of the standout features of this Durango is its captain seats in the back, providing comfortable seating for up to six passengers. The 3.6 6-cylinder engine provides a smooth ride and ample power, while the adaptive cruise control ensures a stress-free journey.
On those sunny days, open up the sunroof and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery. The digital cluster and navigation system make it easy to stay on track and monitor important information throughout your trip.
Front heated and ventilated seats keep you comfortable no matter the weather, while rear heated seats ensure that everyone in the vehicle is warm and cozy. The DVD and HDMI capabilities keep passengers entertained during long journeys, while the premium audio system delivers crystal clear sound.
The heated steering wheel is a luxurious touch, adding an extra level of comfort during chilly winter months. This Durango also comes with many other features that are sure to impress, making it an excellent choice for families, road trips, or any adventure you have in mind.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience it for yourself.




Just Arrived 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel Cream has 126,227 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 6 Seater passengers, on special price for $28,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23028


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2008 Pontiac G5
133,895 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Camry So...
 273,896 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 13,403 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory