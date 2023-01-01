Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,499 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,499KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10195614
  Stock #: 23SF6725A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER196850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23SF6725A
  • Mileage 178,499 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Trailer Tow Group

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Security

Security Group

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
STANDARD PAINT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Bright White Clearcoat
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Redline 2 Coat Pearl
Power Convenience Group I
UConnect Hands-Free Group
True Blue Pearlcoat
6-Speed A/T
Black/Light Greystone
Cashmere Pearlcoat
Radio: UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD
Radio: UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
Single DVD Entertainment
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
Quick Order Package 29P 30th Anniversary
MOPAR Premium Addition Group

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

