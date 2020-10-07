Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,744 KM

$12,907

+ tax & licensing
Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Contact Seller
SXT

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

117,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6131487
  • Stock #: PW5272
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER186570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW5272
  • Mileage 117,744 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

 

 

 

At Go Kia, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!

 

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

 

 

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, GoKia reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, eft or credit card.

 

 

 

 

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

