2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Entertainment System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection 6-Speed A/T Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.