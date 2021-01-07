2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat

Additional Features Wheel Covers Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Knee Air Bag ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door Power Adjustable Pedals QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P 30TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE 2nd Row Power Windows Special Key Fob Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Body Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps ... UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B... SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen High Definition Multimedia Interface 2nd Row Overhead DVD Conso...

