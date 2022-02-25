$10,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
178,865KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356797
- Stock #: 22059
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER196911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 178,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Blue has 178,865 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 7 Seater passengers, on special price for $10,900.00.
STOW-N-GO, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock number: 22059
Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4