2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9441534
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER313981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

