2014 Dodge Journey

4 Cylinder 2.5liter -->> good in Gas mileage



** 214.436km ** on the dash



Active Title - ** One Owner **

Maintained and steam cleaned.

Ready to hit the Road -



Inspection Assessment and Carfax included.



- 5 Passenger

- Keyless entry

- Cruise

- AC/Heat

- Front Wheel Drive

- Power windows/locks

All u need to drive around.



Amvic licenced

All in Price - PLUS Gst

No extra Fees



Stock 9994

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.