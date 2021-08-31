Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

147,855 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE FWD

2014 Dodge Journey

SE FWD

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7912152
  • Stock #: 197445
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB2ET197445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,855 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2014 DODGE JOURNEY SE FWD 2.4 LITER  4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1 OWNER LEASE BACK AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM STEREO WINTER TIRES COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

https://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

