2014 Dodge Journey

132,398 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,398KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9426825
  • Stock #: 12328B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Keyless Start
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
White
Knee Air Bag
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
POWER 6-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT -inc: Touring Suspension GVWR: 2 313 kgs (5 100 lbs) 3.16 Axle Ratio
WHEELS: 19" X 7" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (E7) -inc: Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat
GVWR: 2 472 KGS (5 450 LBS)
GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater GVWR: 2 472 kgs (5 450 lbs) Easy Entry Seat System
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique Wheels: 19" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum Dark Grey Grille Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

