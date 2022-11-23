2014 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 3 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9426825

9426825 Stock #: 12328B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 132,398 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Keyless Start Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE White Knee Air Bag HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE POWER 6-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3 ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT -inc: Touring Suspension GVWR: 2 313 kgs (5 100 lbs) 3.16 Axle Ratio WHEELS: 19" X 7" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (E7) -inc: Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat GVWR: 2 472 KGS (5 450 LBS) GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS) FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater GVWR: 2 472 kgs (5 450 lbs) Easy Entry Seat System BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique Wheels: 19" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum Dark Grey Grille Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.