Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Edge

SEL 3.5L V6 AWD Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL 3.5L V6 AWD Htd seats

Location

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

855-996-2965

  1. 4469901
  2. 4469901
  3. 4469901
  4. 4469901
  5. 4469901
  6. 4469901
  7. 4469901
  8. 4469901
  9. 4469901
  10. 4469901
  11. 4469901
  12. 4469901
  13. 4469901
  14. 4469901
  15. 4469901
  16. 4469901
  17. 4469901
  18. 4469901
  19. 4469901
  20. 4469901
  21. 4469901
  22. 4469901
  23. 4469901
  24. 4469901
  25. 4469901
  26. 4469901
  27. 4469901
  28. 4469901
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,461KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4469901
  • Stock #: WB242
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC1EBB05272
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- SEL

- 3.5L V6

- All wheel drive

- Heated cloth seats

- Bluetooth

- Pin pad entry

 

Go Auto Outlet is your destination dealership for used cars from Edmonton to Leduc! Being part of the Go Auto family we offer access to more inventory than any other dealer group in Alberta, no hidden fees on vehicle prices, 24/7 customer service available on goauto.ca, Go Card discounts on parts and service throughout ANY of the Go Auto dealerships in town and much, much more! Need insurance? Financing options? Look no further, Go Auto Outlet has everything you need to get you into reliable vehicle, call or text Go Auto Outlet West at 780-509-4000 or visit us today at Go Auto Outlet West 17860 102 Ave NW, Edmonton!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • A/T
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Auto Outlet

2009 Subaru Forester...
 147,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 179,006 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 46,431 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Go Auto Outlet

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2965

Send A Message