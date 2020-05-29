Menu
$11,907

+ taxes & licensing

Ericksen Infiniti

855-996-2955

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

$11,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,096KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5170148
  • Stock #: PW5338
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC3EBA55338
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival!

No Accidents, New Tires, 18" Painted Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Automatic temperature control, Canadian Touring Package, Driver Entry Package, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perimeter Alarm, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Start, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Voice-Activated Navigation System.

 

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

 

2014 Ford Edge SEL Mineral Gray Metallic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWD SEL

 

Awards:

  * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

 

For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.

 

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you're looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That's where Ericksen INFINITI's Out of Town Buyer's program comes into play! If you've finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We'll pay for one night's accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!

 

Certification Program Details: FREE SERVICE LOANERS Drive one of our loaner vehicles (for free!) while your car is in the shop. 140-POINT INSPECTION Every pre-owned vehicle receives a full mechanical and visual inspection performed by a Factory Certified Technician. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE If something isn't right with your new vehicle- and we can't make it right- we will swap you into a comparable vehicle at no extra charge.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • A/T
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

