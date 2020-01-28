2014 Ford Escape

- SE
- 4WD
- 1.6L I4
- EcoBoost
- Heated cloth seats
- Backup camera
- Bluetooth
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
-
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Driver Restriction Features
- Requires Subscription
