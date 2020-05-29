Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

  1. 5128046
  2. 5128046
  3. 5128046
  4. 5128046
  5. 5128046
  6. 5128046
  7. 5128046
  8. 5128046
  9. 5128046
  10. 5128046
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,544KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5128046
  • Stock #: HW922
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91EUC62821
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference.

We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection.

780-912-0170

Come see what makes us different!!


AMVIC Licensed

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Heartland Wholesale & RV

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 91,753 KM
$12,400 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 140,987 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150
 179,658 KM
$13,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

Call Dealer

780-912-XXXX

(click to show)

780-912-0170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory