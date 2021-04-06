2014 Ford F-150

$32,997 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 1 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6885198

6885198 Stock #: 21SD95643B

21SD95643B VIN: 1FTFW1ET9EKF83732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21SD95643B

Mileage 145,155 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WiFi Hotspot Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

