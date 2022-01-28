$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
2014 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CREW SHORT BOX 4X4
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8190033
- Stock #: C36028
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EFC36028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,495 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD F 150 XLT FX4 PKG SUPERCREW CAB 6.5 FT BOX 4X4 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 5.0 LITER V8 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT CD STEREO BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING FOG LIGHTS TRAILER TOW PACKAGE TINTED GLASS RUNNING BOARDS ALLOY WHEELS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
Vehicle Features
