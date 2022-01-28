$19,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CAB SHORT BOX 3.5 ECOBOOST
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8249085
- Stock #: G12266
- VIN: 1FTFX1CTXEKG12266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 161,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD F150 XLT SUPERCAB SHORT BOX 4X2 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 3.5 LITER ECO BOOST 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING TRAILER TOW PACKAGE ALOY WHEELS SPRAYED BOX LINER COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK
VIN : 1FTFX1CTXEKG12266
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Vehicle Features
