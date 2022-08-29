2014 Ford Fiesta

$18,240 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9043300

9043300 Stock #: PT8529

PT8529 VIN: 3FADP4EJ1EM123497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT8529

Mileage 81,086 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Transmission: 5-Speed Manual ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag A/T M/T 3 Cylinder Engine Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.