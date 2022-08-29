Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

81,086 KM

$18,240

+ tax & licensing
$18,240

+ taxes & licensing

780-436-9970

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

$18,240

+ taxes & licensing

81,086KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9043300
  Stock #: PT8529
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ1EM123497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT8529
  • Mileage 81,086 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Fiesta SE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

