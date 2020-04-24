Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,515KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934313
  • Stock #: 2044
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20EL351953
Exterior Colour
Blue Candy Tinted Clearcoat
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

2014 FORD FOCUS SE ***ONLY 33,515 KMS!!!***ONE OWNER 33,515 KMS!! ACTIVE TITLE TWO KEY FOBS MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT PASSED 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED CARFAX AVAILABLE AB REGISTERED Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

