780-453-3325
2014 Ford Focus
SE, Alloys, Htd Seats, Remote Start
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9454198
- Stock #: 22-0222
- VIN: 1FADP3F24EL401456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,028 KM
Vehicle Description
4 New Tires, New Brakes front and back, New Battery, New Windshield. NO FEES,
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,
Warranty Included,
Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.
Easy low interest rate financing available.
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Vehicle Features
