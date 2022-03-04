Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

77,779 KM

Details

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

77,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8553146
  • Stock #: PT8288
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM9E5305122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Mustang V6

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 3.7L 4V Ti-VCT V6
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
A/T
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

