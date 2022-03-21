Menu
2014 Ford Taurus

75,000 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2014 Ford Taurus

2014 Ford Taurus

SHO

2014 Ford Taurus

SHO

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8699807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

