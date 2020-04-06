Menu
2014 FORD TRUCK SUPER DUTY F-35

LARIAT

2014 FORD TRUCK SUPER DUTY F-35

LARIAT

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 354,194KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4827567
  • Stock #: 93H4460A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4EEA06016
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 6.7L 4V HPCR POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and B20 capability 142 Litre (37.5 Gallon) Fuel Tank Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 5 216 kgs (11 500 lbs) Payload Package Dual 78-AH...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

