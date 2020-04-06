2014 FORD TRUCK SUPER DUTY F-35

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats Power Options Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain

Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Driver Restriction Features

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V HPCR POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and B20 capability 142 Litre (37.5 Gallon) Fuel Tank Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 5 216 kgs (11 500 lbs) Payload Package Dual 78-AH...

