Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

187,471 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 10350156
  2. 10350156
  3. 10350156
  4. 10350156
  5. 10350156
  6. 10350156
  7. 10350156
  8. 10350156
  9. 10350156
  10. 10350156
  11. 10350156
  12. 10350156
  13. 10350156
  14. 10350156
  15. 10350156
  16. 10350156
  17. 10350156
  18. 10350156
  19. 10350156
Contact Seller

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350156
  • Stock #: PW8588A
  • VIN: 3GTU2UECXEG200490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,471 KM

Vehicle Description

PW8588A 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with the VIN 3GTU2UECXEG200490 is a full-size pickup truck known for its rugged capabilities and versatile features. This Sierra is finished in a white exterior color, providing a clean and classic appearance. As an SLE trim, it likely offers a balance of comfort and functionality, with features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced infotainment system, and additional convenience options. The 2014 Sierra 1500 comes from the third generation, known for its redesigned exterior and improved interior quality. It is equipped with a range of engine options, including V6 and V8 choices, designed to provide efficient performance and towing capabilities. The Sierra 1500 is a popular choice for those seeking a dependable and powerful truck for various tasks, whether it's daily commuting or heavy-duty work.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Cloth Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Heater
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
High Capacity Air Cleaner
GVWR
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Weather Floor Mats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Appearance Package
Spare Tire
SPLASH GUARDS

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
HEATED
Dual zone
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
SEAT ADJUSTER
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Recovery Hooks
Trailering Package
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Rear Window
Chrome
BACKUP ALARM
BED MAT
POLISHED
Solid Paint
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
BLACK
PEDALS
ASSIST STEPS
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
SOLID
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Jet Black
Front
Fire Red
A/T
Exhaust Tip
Cargo Convenience Package
Sierra All Terrain Package
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Under Seat Storage
SEATS
6-Speed A/T
Carpeted
SUMMIT WHITE
Front and Rear
Quicksilver Metallic
JET BLACK/DARK ASH
ONYX BLACK
BRONZE ALLOY METALLIC
COCOA DUNE
WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT
COBALT BLUE METALLIC
IRIDIUM METALLIC
40/20/40 Split Bench
IntelliLink
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE
EMERALD GREEN METALLIC
SD card slot
Defogger
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
SONOMA RED METALLIC
SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
3.42 ratio
Audio system
Axle
power folding
Electric
Front Bucket
Special Paint
Lights
body coloured
body side
Stealth Gray Metallic
Mirror
3.08 ratio
110V AC electrical
3266 kg (7200 lb)
5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with active fuel management
inside rear-view with auto dimming
Vinyl
SLE Preferred Package
3.73 RATIO
Integrated
custom
driver-side auto-dimming
8" Colour Touch Navigation with IntelliLink
auxiliary jack
power adjusting
off-road
Underbody shield package
heated power-adjustable
4.3L V6 EcoTec3 with active fuel management
OSRV LH/RH
P255/70R17
Requires Subscription
SLE Premium Package
DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
one colour
Tailgate handle
LPO
Spray-on
3SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
Wheel trim
TUBULAR
manual tilt and telescoping
BACK-UP ALARM CALIBRATION
first and second row
97 decibels
Interior Driver Assist Handle
AM/FM/SiriusXM
8" colour touch screen with AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 with USB ports
hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio an
P265/70R17
driver 10-way power
BLACKWALL ALL-SEASON
3221 KG (7100 LB)
43.2 CM X 20.3 CM (17") BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM
P265/65R18
LABEL
FASTEN SAFETY BELTS
GOVERNOR
CONSOLE INSERT
RUBBER
WOODLAND GREEN SOLID PAINT
DOESKIN TAN SOLID PAINT
TANGIER ORANGE SOLID PAINT
WHEATLAND YELLOW SOLID PAINT
BUSINESS CHOICE
(18") BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM
45.7 CM X 21.6 CM (18") CHROME ALUMINUM
50.8 CM X 22.9 CM (20") ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM
50.8 CM X 22.9 CM (20") ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WITH PAINTED ACCENTS
BLACKWALL ALL-TERRAIN
LT265/70R17C
WHITE OUTLINE LETTER ALL-TERRAIN
P275/55R20
ALL TERRAIN CHROME BUMPERS PACKAGE
HARD FOLDING
HIGH GLOSS GRAINED
ENGINE BLOCK
Z71 SUSPENSION PACKAGE
FULL SIZE 432 MM (17") ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
6" OVAL CHROME
BLACK ROUND 4"
BLACK OVAL 6"
CHROME TUBULAR 4"
FUEL COVER
DELUXE CAMPER
BLACK CAP
DECAL
CHROME Z71
CHROME 4X4
CHROME Z71/4WD BEDSIDE
LICENSE PLATE PROVISIONS
FRONT MOUNTED
BED CARGO CONVENIENCE NET
BED STORAGE BOX
METAL
FLAT BLACK
CONSOLE ORGANIZER
CENTRE FRONT
COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH CARPETED MATS
PREMIUM SILL PLATES
ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 112.65 KM
SPARE P265/70R17 ALL TERRAIN BLACKWALL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2011 Dodge Durango
0 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
6,111 KM
$43,997 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500
72,085 KM
$40,997 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory