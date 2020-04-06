Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,094KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4849752
  Stock #: O177
  VIN: 3GTU2UEH3EG285653
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Come test drive this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! All of the following features are included: an outside temperature display, fully automatic headlights, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

