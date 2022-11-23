Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

127,348 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 2500

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Z71 Crewcab 4x4, Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Z71 Crewcab 4x4, Tow Package

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

127,348KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333058
  • Stock #: 22-0144
  • VIN: 1GT120CG8EF174457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 127,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition inside and out and runs fantastic and comes with documentation of a nice service history.  NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2014 GMC Sierra 2500...
 127,348 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 51,858 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 AWD Leat...
 95,070 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory