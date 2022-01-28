$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2956
2014 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
855-996-2956
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8240964
- Stock #: PW6107
- VIN: 2HGFB6E5XEH201307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,393 KM
Vehicle Description
HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN; 6 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, NAV!!!!!!This HONDA CIVIC SI is very nicely equipped with features; comes with a power sunroof, navigation 6-speed manual, push-button start, power locks/windows/mirrors, leather multi-function steering wheel, dual climate control with air conditioning, front heated seats, heated mirrors, backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM/USB/CD, cruise control, auto headlights, 12V plug-ins, rear folding seats, alloy rims and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Kia South
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.