2014 Honda Civic

100,393 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

SEDAN

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,393KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240964
  • Stock #: PW6107
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E5XEH201307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,393 KM

Vehicle Description

HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN; 6 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, NAV!!!!!!This HONDA CIVIC SI is very nicely equipped with features; comes with a power sunroof, navigation 6-speed manual, push-button start, power locks/windows/mirrors, leather multi-function steering wheel, dual climate control with air conditioning, front heated seats, heated mirrors, backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SXM/USB/CD, cruise control, auto headlights, 12V plug-ins, rear folding seats, alloy rims and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

