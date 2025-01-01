Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey EX FWD with DVD White has 172,660 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 8 Seater passengers. 3.5L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE, 8 SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DVD, POWER DOORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS. Stock Number: 25132

2014 Honda Odyssey

172,660 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ GST
2014 Honda Odyssey

EX FWD with DVD

12717870

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX FWD with DVD

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

$17,900

+ GST

Used
172,660KM
VIN 5FNRL5H47EB504847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,660 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE, 8 SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DVD, POWER DOORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!


Just Arrived 2014 Honda Odyssey EX FWD with DVD White has 172,660 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 8 Seater passengers, on special price for .


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25132


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

$17,900

+ GST>

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2014 Honda Odyssey