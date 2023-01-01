$7,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
244,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE0EH523783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # dsfg1
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2014 Hyundai Elantra