<h1>2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE</h1> <p> </p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

244,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE0EH523783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # dsfg1
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-XXXX

780-479-1990

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2014 Hyundai Elantra